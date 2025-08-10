In Japan, Creepy-Crawlies Are Cool Pets

The pet of choice in Japan, as much as cuddly kitties and playful puppies, is the humble bug. The bug has been a key part of Japanese culture from the Heian era classic The Tale of Genji to popular modern-day manga and animation like Mushishi, featuring insect-like supernatural creatures. Japanese people appreciate the glitter of fireflies let loose in the garden or the gentle chirping of crickets kept in a little cage. You can feed the bug pets watermelon, reports the AP , but special jelly pet food for bugs is also available at stores. Naturally, bugs are on sale as well, with the more esoteric ones selling for about $133.

Japanese celebrities boast about their fascination with bug-hunting just like a Western movie star might talk about a yacht or golf score. The bug as companion is an essential part of what's observed, enjoyed, and cared for in everyday life, reflecting a deeply rooted celebration of humankind's oneness with nature. "They are so tiny. If you catch and study them, you're sure to discover something new," says Munetoshi Maruyama, professor of bioenvironmental sciences at Kyushu University. "They are so beautiful in shape and form."

One thrill that comes from studying insects is discovering a new species, simply because there are more than 1.2 million known kinds of insects, far more than mammals, said Maruyama, who has discovered 250 new insect species himself and shrugs that off as a small number. Japan differs from much of the West in encouraging interaction with bugs from childhood, with lots of books written for children, as well as classes and tours. "In Japan, kids love bugs," he said. "It's fantastic that bugs can serve as a doorway to science."

story continues below

The love affair with bugs was clear at an exhibit in Tokyo, aptly called "The Great Insect Exhibition," running through the end of this month at the Sky Tree Tower, where crowds of children gathered around trees inside indoor cages so they could observe and touch various beetles. "We want the kids to feel the emotions and joy of actually touching the insects here. That's really positive for the workings of a child's brain," said Toyoji Suzuki, one of the event's organizers.