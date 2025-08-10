Weapons , Freakier Friday Open on Top

In a month known to let edgier movies thrive, Zach Cregger's highly anticipated horror film Weapons did not disappoint, topping the box office during its debut weekend with $42.5 million domestically from 3,202 theaters. It made $70 million internationally, the AP reports. The film's success handed its distributor, Warner Bros. Pictures, its seventh No. 1 opening of the year. Freakier Friday, Disney's chaotic sequel to the 2003 classic Freaky Friday, took the second spot during its premiere weekend, earning $29 million in 3,975 North American theaters. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return, this time for a double body-swapping between the mother-daughter duo and Lohan's teen daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter.

Viral marketing tactics, coupled with strong social media word-of-mouth, boded well for both films' success, said Paul Dergarabedian of the data firm Comscore. "The top two films could not be more different, and that's what makes this weekend so appealing for moviegoers," Dergarabedian said. Weapons transports audiences to the small town of Maybrook, where 17 kids up and leave their homes at 2:17am, leaving bewildered parents in their wake. The town is left to navigate the lingering effects of trauma through horror, paranoia, and a touch of existential humor. Weapons generated buzz for its strong reviews (95% on Rotten Tomatoes).

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Weapons, $42.5 million. Freakier Friday, $29 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, $15.5 million. The Bad Guys 2, $10.4 million. The Naked Gun, $8.4 million. Superman, $7.8 million. Jurassic World Rebirth, $4.7 million. F1: The Movie, $2.9 million. Together, $2.6 million. Sketch, $2.5 million.