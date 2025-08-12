Elon Musk: I'm Suing Apple

Billionaire SpaceX, Tesla, and X owner Elon Musk says he plans to sue Apple for not featuring X and its Grok artificial intelligence chatbot app in its top recommended apps in its App Store, the AP reports. Musk posted the comments on X late Monday, saying, "Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know." Grok is owned by Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI.