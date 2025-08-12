With Everest's Pricetag at $15K, Nepal Frees Up 97 Mountains

It's not only dangerous to take a crack at summiting Mount Everest, it's an exclusive and pricey club to try to join. With permit fees set to hit $15,000 next month (a $4,000 hike, and the first in nearly a decade), the BBC reports that Nepal is offering adventurers 97 different alternatives—in the form of making that many of its Himalayan mountains free to scale for the next two years. The move is aimed at drawing more climbers to the country's largely ignored northwestern peaks in Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces, and thus drumming up tourism in the area as well. "Despite their breathtaking beauty, the number of tourists and mountaineers here is very low as access is so difficult. We hope the new provision will help," says Himal Gautam, director of Nepal's Tourism Department.