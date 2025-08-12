DOD Mulls 'Quick Reaction Force' for Civil Unrest

The Trump administration is weighing a proposal to create a "Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force"—a new rapid-response unit of 600 National Guard members who could be deployed within an hour to US cities during civil unrest, according to Pentagon documents seen by the Washington Post . The proposed force would be split between bases in Alabama and Arizona, with each group covering either side of the Mississippi River.

If greenlit, the plan's costs could reach hundreds of millions of dollars, especially if military aircraft and crews are kept on the ready 24/7. Using commercial airlines would be cheaper, the documents note. The proposal marks a significant shift in how the military might be used domestically and would rely on a legal provision allowing the president to bypass certain restrictions on domestic use of the military. It remains unclear if the plan has been seen by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Pentagon officials declined to comment.

While the National Guard routinely maintains fast-response teams for emergencies within their home states, this plan would involve moving troops across state lines—something typically requiring the OK from governors. Vox notes that the last time a president deployed National Guard troops against a state governor's wishes was in 1965, when Lyndon Johnson sent troops into Alabama. The Guard tested a similar concept ahead of the 2020 election, putting troops on alert following a summer of nationwide protests. (Trump just summoned the Guard to the streets of Washington, DC.)