Maybe Don't Use ChatGPT for Health Advice

The lesson from a new medical case report: Get your medical advice from doctors, not ChatGPT. The study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine describes a 60-year-old man who developed bromism, or bromide toxicity, after turning to the AI chatbot for health information. The man told doctors he'd grown concerned about the negative effects of table salt, or sodium chloride, and asked ChatGPT about eliminating it from his diet. The study authors didn't have access to the patient's chat records, but made a similar request of the chatbot and was told "chloride can be swapped with bromide," though likely for "cleaning" purposes. Sodium bromide is often used for pool water disinfection.

Symptoms of advanced bromism include schizophrenic-like psychotic behavior and hallucinations. The authors note the patient showed up at a hospital believing a neighbor was poisoning him and, though he reported being very thirsty (another symptom of bromism), was paranoid about the water offered to him, per the Independent. He was admitted to the hospital but tried to escape within 24 hours and was ultimately treated for psychosis.

The man, who showed other symptoms of bromism including facial acne and insomnia, later told doctors he had been swapping sodium chloride for sodium bromide in his diet for three months. The case shows "how the use of artificial intelligence can potentially contribute to the development of preventable adverse health outcomes," write the authors, from the University of Washington in Seattle, per the Guardian, warning AI chatbots "generate scientific inaccuracies, lack the ability to critically discuss results, and ultimately fuel the spread of misinformation."