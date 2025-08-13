DOGE Scores Another Court Win

A federal appeals court has ruled that teams from the Department of Government Efficiency can tap into sensitive databases at several federal agencies, reversing a previous block on their access. The 2-1 decision Tuesday by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals permits DOGE to retrieve information from the Treasury and Education Departments and the Office of Personnel Management, per the New York Times. This clearance follows a similar Supreme Court action in June regarding Social Security data. The majority opinion, authored by Judge Julius Richardson, drew parallels to that earlier case, emphasizing the need for DOGE analysts to "do their work." DOGE's stated mission is to root out government waste, redundant contracts, and fraud.