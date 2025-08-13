These May Not Be the Soaps You Want to Fend Off Infection

A series of hand soaps have been yanked from shelves due to worries of contamination by bacteria that can cause "serious and life-threatening infections," reports NBC New York . DermaRite Industries has recalled its DermaKleen antiseptic lotion soap, DermaSarra analgesic, KleenFoam antimicrobial foam soap, and PeriGiene antiseptic cleanser, thanks to a group of bacteria known as Burkholderia cepacia complex, which can be antibiotic resistant, per the CDC .

"In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions, the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals the infection is more likely to spread into [the] bloodstream, leading to life-threatening sepsis," the FDA says in a notice on the recall. So far, DermaRite hasn't received any reports of adverse events linked to the news. People affected by the bacteria could have zero symptoms at all, or they could end up with fever, fatigue, and serious respiratory infections, according to the CDC.

People in health care settings, as well as the immunocompromised and those with chronic lung diseases, including cystic fibrosis, are most at risk. DermaRite says anyone with affected products in their home should "immediately examine available inventory and destroy all affected products in accordance with each facility's process." Not sure of what that process is? Call 973-569-9000, ext. 104, or email the company here.