Zelensky Warns of a Putin 'Bluff'

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and top European leaders spoke by phone Wednesday with President Trump in an attempt to get on the same page ahead of Trump's Friday meeting with Vladimir Putin. All the major players, including Trump, praised the call afterward, though how that will translate into Friday's deal-making remains unclear. Highlights:

The other world leaders emphasized one crucial point, reports the Washington Post—that Trump can't "negotiate away any Ukrainian territory." (Trump has been talking this week about the need for "land swapping.") They also want a ceasefire in place before peace negotiations begin in earnest between Russia and Ukraine.

"We had a very good call," Trump told reporters afterward, per the New York Times. "I would rate it a 10. Very friendly." He warned that "there will be very severe consequences" for Russia if Putin doesn't agree to end the war.