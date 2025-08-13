Zelensky Warns of a Putin 'Bluff'

He and European leaders speak with Trump ahead of Friday's summit
Posted Aug 13, 2025 1:05 PM CDT
Zelensky Warns of a Putin 'Bluff'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint press statement with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following talks with European and U.S. leaders in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and top European leaders spoke by phone Wednesday with President Trump in an attempt to get on the same page ahead of Trump's Friday meeting with Vladimir Putin. All the major players, including Trump, praised the call afterward, though how that will translate into Friday's deal-making remains unclear. Highlights:

  • The other world leaders emphasized one crucial point, reports the Washington Post—that Trump can't "negotiate away any Ukrainian territory." (Trump has been talking this week about the need for "land swapping.") They also want a ceasefire in place before peace negotiations begin in earnest between Russia and Ukraine.
  • "We had a very good call," Trump told reporters afterward, per the New York Times. "I would rate it a 10. Very friendly." He warned that "there will be very severe consequences" for Russia if Putin doesn't agree to end the war.

  • Zelensky, meanwhile, told reporters there was a "very positive, united mood" on the call. But he said he warned Trump that Russia was trying to "create the impression that Russia can occupy the whole of Ukraine" to gain leverage in negotiations. "That is a bluff." Similarly, he said Putin was "bluffing" by downplaying the effect of sanctions on Russia, per the BBC.
  • If Friday's meeting goes well, Trump floated the possibility of a follow-up summit with both Putin and Zelensky.
  • The issue of territory appears to be the thorniest issue to resolve. "I told my colleagues, the American president, our colleague Putin does not want peace," Zelensky said. "He wants to occupy us completely." According to the Times, the world leaders told Trump that "Ukraine would be willing to discuss changes in territory—including ceding some land to Russia—but that it would not discuss legally recognizing Russia's occupation of parts of the country."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X