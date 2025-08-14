ADHD Drugs May Do More Than Help ADHD

A new study out of Sweden suggests that medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could help reduce more than just the core symptoms of the condition. For their research published in the BMJ journal , scientists looked at medical records for nearly 150,000 people diagnosed with ADHD and found that those who took medication for it were less likely to experience certain incidents or behaviors. Specifically, the risk of first-time suicidal behavior dropped by 17%, substance misuse by 15%, transport accidents by 12%, and criminality by 13%, per a release .

The study, which spanned from 2007 to 2020, used national registry data and a research method intended to mimic the structure of a randomized clinical trial, though it still can't definitively prove that medication alone caused the improved outcomes. Even so, the findings add weight to the notion that ADHD treatment may have broader public health benefits. "When clinicians discuss the possible use of medication with families, oftentimes there is not a focus on what are the risks if you don't treat," lead author Samuele Cortese tells the Guardian. "If left untreated, there will be unfortunately some risk. Now we have evidence that medication can reduce this risk."

ADHD affects about 5% of children and 2.5% of adults worldwide and is known to be associated with higher risks for mental health issues, accidents, and legal trouble. The rise in ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions—up 18% each year in England since the pandemic—has stirred debate over possible overdiagnosis. The new data, however, suggest that for many, the benefits of medication may extend beyond symptom control.

While the research showed no significant reduction in the risk of first-time accidental injury, it did find benefits across all measured outcomes for individuals with repeated events. Experts not involved in the study say the large sample size and rigorous methods strengthen the case that medication can make a real difference for many people with ADHD, though they caution that not everyone responds the same way to treatment.