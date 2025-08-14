Bondi Fires DOJ Staffer Over Sandwich Hurled at CBP Agent

A man charged with a felony for hurling a sandwich at a federal law-enforcement official in the nation's capital has been fired from his job at the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a social media post on Thursday. A video of Sean Charles Dunn berating a group of federal agents late Sunday went viral online as the White House ramped up a surge in law-enforcement patrols in Washington this week. Dunn was arrested on an assault charge after he threw a "sub-style" sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent, a court filing said, per the AP .

Dunn, 37, of Washington, was an international affairs specialist in the Justice Department's criminal division, according to a department official. "This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ," Bondi wrote. "You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

Around 11pm local time on Sunday, Dunn approached a group of CBP agents in DC, pointed a finger in an agent's face, and swore at him, calling him a "fascist," a police affidavit says. An observer's video captured Dunn throwing a sandwich at the agent's chest, per the affidavit. "Why are you here? I don't want you in my city!" Dunn shouted, according to police. Dunn then tried to run away but was apprehended, police said. The incident coincided with President Trump's push to flood DC with National Guard troops and federal officers.