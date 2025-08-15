Toothpaste May Soon Get a Boost From Your Hair

Toothpaste and mouthwash could soon get a surprising upgrade—from your own hair. A new study in Advanced Healthcare Materials suggests the protein keratin, which is found in human hair and sheep's wool, is more effective at repairing and protecting tooth enamel than current treatments, reports the BBC.

Keratin, already used in hair and skin products, forms a hard, enamel-like coating when combined with minerals in saliva, say the scientists. Applied to teeth with early decay in lab tests, the keratin treatment not only filled in enamel gaps but also proved five to six times harder than plastic resins now used for similar repairs, per the Washington Post.