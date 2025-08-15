DC's Attorney General Sues Trump Over Police Move

City leaders reject federal order to hand police powers to DEA chief
Posted Aug 15, 2025 8:29 AM CDT
A file photo of Brian Schwalb, attorney general for the District of Columbia, center.   (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst, File)

Earlier this week, the attorney general for the District of Columbia criticized President Trump's move to federalize the DC police force. Now, he's suing. On Friday, Brian Schwalb filed a federal lawsuit challenging the White House moves, reports the Washington Post.

  • "By declaring a hostile takeover of MPD, the Administration is abusing its limited, temporary authority under the Home Rule Act, infringing on the District's right to self-governance and putting the safety of DC residents and visitors at risk," Schwalb said in a statement. "The Administration's unlawful actions are an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call DC home. This is the gravest threat to Home Rule that the District has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it."

  • The lawsuit came soon after US Attorney General Pam Bondi named Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, as "emergency police commissioner" and took other steps to tighten federal control over the district, per the New York Times. Mayor Muriel Bowser has objected, saying the law does not support transferring personnel authority to a federal official, reports WJLA.

