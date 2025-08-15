Things Have Seriously Ramped Up in DC

The Trump administration, stepping up its crackdown on policing in the nation's capital, on Thursday named the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration to be Washington's "emergency police commissioner" with all the powers of the police chief—a significant move that increases national control over the city as part of the federal government's law-enforcement takeover, the AP reports. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a directive issued Thursday evening that DEA boss Terry Cole will assume "powers and duties vested in the District of Columbia Chief of Police." The Metropolitan Police Department "must receive approval from Commissioner Cole" before issuing any orders, Bondi said. It was not immediately clear where the move left Pamela Smith, the city's current police chief, who works for the mayor.

The attorney general's directive comes hours after Smith directed MPD officers to share information with immigration agencies regarding people not in custody—such as someone involved in a traffic stop or checkpoint. However, her order barred officers from searching police databases just to find a person's immigration status, CNN reports. The Justice Department said Bondi disagreed with the police chief's directive because it allowed for continued enforcement of "sanctuary policies." Bondi said she was rescinding that order as well as other MPD policies limiting inquiries into immigration status and preventing arrests based solely on federal immigration warrants. All new directives must now receive approval from Cole, the attorney general said.

For an already wary Washington, Thursday marked a notable—and highly visible—uptick in presence from the previous two days. The visibility of federal forces around the city, including in many high-traffic areas, was striking to residents going about their lives. National Guard troops watched over some of the world's most renowned landmarks and Humvees took position in front of the busy main train station. Volunteers helped homeless people leave long-standing encampments—to where, exactly, was often unclear. The departures were voluntary, but they came in response to a clear threat from the Trump administration. Advocates expect law enforcement officers to fan out across DC in the coming days to forcibly take down any remaining homeless encampments.