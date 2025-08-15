Russian Official's Sweatshirt Sends a Message

When Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov takes part in Friday's summit between the US and Russia, he will presumably be dressed in a suit and tie. But when he arrived in Alaska on Friday morning, the 75-year-old's choice of attire was a lot more interesting: As this video shows, he wore a sweatshirt emblazoned with CCCP, or USSR in Russian.

The Guardian sees it as "a not-so-subtle act of trolling," one that harkens back to the era when Ukraine was a Soviet Republic. Russian bloggers quickly identified the shirt as one sold by a brand that has a niche with "Soviet heritage" clothing.