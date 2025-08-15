Trump: 'I'm Not Here to Negotiate for Ukraine'

Summit day has arrived. President Trump departed for Alaska Friday morning for his one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin later in the day. Trump initially downplayed expectations for the summit, describing it as a "feel-out meeting." But in more recent days, he had said he will urge Putin to agree to a ceasefire—and warned of "severe consequences" should Putin reject the idea, reports the Wall Street Journal .

Still, Trump made clear on Friday morning that he wants concessions from both sides. "I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine," he told reporters on Air Force One, per CNN. Trump and Putin are expected to meet after 3pm Eastern, then hold a news conference afterward, notes the New York Times. If all goes well, Trump has floated the possibility of bringing Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to Alaska immediately for a follow-up three-way discussion.

"Look, he's a smart guy," Trump said of Putin. "Been doing it for a long time, but so have I. I've been doing it for a long time, and here we are: We're president. We get along. There's a good respect level on both sides, and I think, you know, something's going to come of it." In a statement of his own, Zelensky said Ukraine is "counting on America," adding:

"The key thing is that this meeting should open up a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion between leaders in a trilateral format— Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian side."