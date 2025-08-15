Just Ahead of Putin Meeting, Trump Keeps Up Pressure

President Trump is keeping up his work-the-refs strategy all through the lead-up to his meeting with Vladimir Putin. As the president flew to Alaska on Friday, the White House released a video clip in which he's talking to Fox News' Bret Baier aboard Air Force One:

"I think it's going to work out very well—and if it doesn't, I'm going to head back home real fast," said Trump, per the Wall Street Journal.

Baier then clarified: "If it doesn't, you walk?" To which Trump responded, "I would walk."