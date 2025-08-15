Autoworker's Long-Lost Wallet Turns Up Under a Hood

A retired Michigan autoworker looked at a Facebook message after midnight from a stranger: Did you lose your wallet years ago? "If so," a Minnesota man wrote, "it was in the engine bay of a car." Richard Guilford couldn't believe what he was reading—a decade-old mystery was remarkably solved, reports the AP . Guilford's tri-fold leather wallet—stuffed with $15, a driver's license, work ID, gift cards worth $275, and lottery tickets—had turned up under the hood of a car in Lake Crystal, Minnesota.

"It restores your faith in humanity that people will say, 'Hey, you lost this, I found this, I'm going to get it back to you,'" Guilford said. The wallet was discovered in June by mechanic Chad Volk, sandwiched between the transmission and the air filter box of a 2015 Ford Edge with 151,000 miles on it. "Crazy," Volk said. The filter box wouldn't snap in place after a repair, he said, "so I messed around a little bit and then pulled it back out and the wallet was sitting on a little ledge where it needed to snap down."

Turn back the calendar to 2014, around Christmas. Guilford was working at a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan. Guilford realized later that his wallet had fallen out of his shirt pocket. He was certain he had lost it in a car, but figured it was on the floor of a Ford Flex, not an Edge, and certainly not in the engine. Guilford said he searched 30 to 40 cars, and his co-workers looked at dozens more, "just opening the doors up, looking under the seats, looking behind it." "I can't take too much time to look for this because ... I'm on the clock," he recalled. "No luck. Life went on."

Cabela's said the $250 in gift cards remain valid. Guilford doesn't know the status of a $25 card from Outback Steakhouse. The numbers on the lottery tickets in the wallet faded long ago. "I'm going to put everything back in it and leave it just like it is, and it's gonna sit at the house in the china cabinet and that's for my kids," said Guilford. "They can tell my great-grandkids about it. We're big into stories. I like tellin' stories."