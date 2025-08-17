The Best and Worst Cities for Pet Owners

If you can't imagine moving somewhere where your beloved pet wasn't part of the equation, check out the US cities that WalletHub has deemed the best for those who own cats, dogs, and other nonhuman companions. The site looked at the 100 most populated cities in America, examining nearly two dozen metrics in three main categories: pet budget, including vet and insurance costs; pet health and wellness (think vets, caretakers, and trainers per capita, as well as dog-friendly eateries and pet meetup groups); and outdoor pet-friendliness, signaling ample dog parks and dog-friendly trails and pleasant weather, among other factors. Looks like the Arizona city of Scottsdale gets an extra treat as WalletHub's No. 1 pick, while Honolulu is in the doghouse. The top and bottom 10 cities: