Lifestyle  | 
pets

The Best and Worst Cities for Pet Owners

Arizona city of Scottsdale ranks No. 1 on WalletHub's list of most pet-friendly US cities
Posted Aug 17, 2025 12:50 PM CDT
The Best and Worst Cities for Pet Owners
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Nataba)

If you can't imagine moving somewhere where your beloved pet wasn't part of the equation, check out the US cities that WalletHub has deemed the best for those who own cats, dogs, and other nonhuman companions. The site looked at the 100 most populated cities in America, examining nearly two dozen metrics in three main categories: pet budget, including vet and insurance costs; pet health and wellness (think vets, caretakers, and trainers per capita, as well as dog-friendly eateries and pet meetup groups); and outdoor pet-friendliness, signaling ample dog parks and dog-friendly trails and pleasant weather, among other factors. Looks like the Arizona city of Scottsdale gets an extra treat as WalletHub's No. 1 pick, while Honolulu is in the doghouse. The top and bottom 10 cities:

Best cities

  1. Scottsdale, Arizona (No. 1 in "Pet Health & Wellness" category)
  2. Tampa, Florida
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Las Vegas
  5. Portland, Oregon
  6. St. Louis
  7. Orlando, Florida
  8. Birmingham, Alabama
  9. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  10. Austin, Texas

Worst cities

  1. Chicago
  2. Detroit
  3. Chula Vista, California
  4. Durham, North Carolina
  5. New York
  6. Fresno, California
  7. Milwaukee
  8. Stockton, California
  9. Boston
  10. Honolulu (last in "Pet Health & Wellness" category)
See what other cities welcome our pet friends here. (If you've got bears in the area, a dog could come in handy.)

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X