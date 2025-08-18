Newsom's All-Cap Posts Have a New Target: JD Vance

Gavin Newsom and his social media team not only aren't letting up on their online trolling of President Trump, with all-caps posts written in the style of the commander in chief—now they're going after the vice president as well, bestowing him with a new nickname, reports the Daily Beast . "Not even JD 'Just Dance' Vance can save Trump from the disastrous maps 'war' he has started," Newsom's X account posted Saturday in response to a Politico article on pressure from the White House over redistricting efforts in Indiana, using Trump's all-caps style. "Not even his eyeliner lines look as pretty as California 'map' lines. He will fail, as he always does (sad!) and I, the peacetime governor—our nation's favorite—will save America once again."

Asked earlier in the week about his trolling of the president, Newsom told reporters: "I hope it's a wake-up call [for] the president of the United States. I'm following his example. If you've got issues with what I'm putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he's putting out as president." He added that he's "pleased" with the attention his posts have received, but "the deeper question is how have we allowed the normalization of [Trump's] tweets ... over the course of the last many years."

The administration's most recent response to Newsom's strategy, per Newsweek? "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Newscum's obsession is getting a little creepy at this point," a White House spokesperson said in a statement, using a derogatory Trump nickname for the governor. "Gavin will never be ready for primetime!" So where does this online bickering go from here? Newsweek anticipates that even if the trolling dies down, "the bitterness between [Newsom and Trump] is unlikely to dissipate," especially if the California governor decides to jump into the ring of 2028 presidential candidates.