Trump: No More Mail-in Voting

President Trump on Monday vowed to sign an executive order to eliminate mail-in voting before the 2026 midterms. "I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we're at it, Highly 'Inaccurate,' Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES," he wrote on Truth Social without providing any evidence of his claims, per Reuters . Writing in all caps, Trump predicted strong opposition from Democrats, claiming "they cheat at levels never seen before." He added states must comply with his directive because "States are merely an 'agent' for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes." A previous executive order targeting elections has been blocked by the courts.

The announcement comes two days after Trump claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with his assessment that mail-in votes threaten honest elections. "Vladimir Putin, smart guy, said you can't have an honest election with mail-in voting," Trump said, per Reuters. However, Russia is well known to try to interfere in US elections, with US intelligence agencies determining the country shared fake videos that appeared to show tampering with mail-in ballots in an attempt to help Trump's 2024 campaign. Despite his vocal criticism, Trump himself has voted by mail in past elections and encouraged his supporters to do so in 2024. His campaign to overhaul the voting process is the latest in his ongoing efforts to question the integrity of US elections, echoing his unsubstantiated claim that he, not Joe Biden, won in 2020.