MSNBC Has a New Name

MSNBC is set to rebrand as MS NOW, breaking away from its longtime identity and launching into direct competition with NBC News after a major corporate split. The change to "MS NOW"—short for "My Source for News Opinion and the World"—follows NBCUniversal's decision to spin off most of its cable networks into a new company, Versant, which will be helmed by Mark Lazarus, per Variety . The move also means the iconic NBC peacock logo will stay with NBCUniversal, forcing Versant's networks to forge their own branding paths.

USA Network and Golf Channel will be rolled together as USA Sports, each sporting new logos, according to a memo to staffers. CNBC retains its name but will also get a fresh look. For MSNBC, the separation isn't just about new signage; it's a signal that the network will no longer rely on NBC News for reporting resources. Instead, MSNBC—now under chief Rebecca Kutler—has been hiring its own journalists as it pivots to operate fully independently and compete directly with NBC News.

Recent media rebrands, like HBO Max becoming just "Max," have shown the dangers of muddling brand recognition. There's also potential for confusion: NBC News Now, an existing streaming platform, could get mixed up with the new MS NOW. But Rachel Maddow sees the upside in the shake-up, calling it "a good time for a distinction" as MSNBC and NBC News head into open competition. She also joked that "MS NOW" is at least easier to say, making up three syllables rather than the MSNBC's five.