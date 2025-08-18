Putin Works the Phones Before Zelensky's Trump Meeting

As Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to sit down with President Trump on Monday, Russia's Vladimir Putin was engaging in some diplomacy of his own. The BBC reports that he made calls to the leaders of Brazil, South Africa, India, and Tajikistan on Monday. The Kremlin says Putin briefed them on "key outcomes" of his meeting last week with Trump. The New York Times, meanwhile, reports that Russia also attacked the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia hours ahead of the US-Ukraine meeting, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens.