Putin Works the Phones Before Zelensky's Trump Meeting

As Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to sit down with President Trump on Monday, Russia's Vladimir Putin was engaging in some diplomacy of his own. The BBC reports that he made calls to the leaders of Brazil, South Africa, India, and Tajikistan on Monday. The Kremlin says Putin briefed them on "key outcomes" of his meeting last week with Trump. The New York Times, meanwhile, reports that Russia also attacked the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia hours ahead of the US-Ukraine meeting, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens.
"That's why Putin doesn't want to cease fire," said Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff. "He enjoys shelling peaceful cities while talking about his desire to end the war." Zelensky himself condemned the attacks as a "a demonstrative and cynical Russian strike" that illustrates why his nation needs "reliable security guarantees," per the Washington Post. The Trump administration says Russia has agreed to such guarantees, and Trump is expected to be pressed on the details Monday not just by Zelensky but by European leaders at the White House.