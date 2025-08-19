A Record 383 Aid Workers Were Killed in 2024

A record 383 aid workers were killed in global hotspots in 2024, nearly half of them in Gaza during the war between Israel and Hamas, the UN humanitarian office said Tuesday on the annual day honoring the thousands of people who step into crises to help others. UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said the record number of killings must be a wake-up call to protect civilians caught in conflict and all those trying to help them. "Attacks on this scale, with zero accountability, are a shameful indictment of international inaction and apathy," Fletcher said in a statement on World Humanitarian Day. "Even one attack against a humanitarian colleague is an attack on all of us and on the people we serve. Violence against aid workers is not inevitable. It must end."