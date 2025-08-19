Next 10 Days May Be Crucial for Ukraine's Fate

We may now be closer to a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia—but "the road to any settlement seems long," reports the Washington Post, noting that while European leaders seem to have convinced President Trump that granting Russia a chunk of Ukrainian territory is not immediately necessary, Moscow is uneasy with the direction of talks, especially around security guarantees for Ukraine.



Trump said he was trying to arrange a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the next couple of weeks, to be followed by a trilateral meeting involving Trump, per NBC News. But Russian officials said only that they had agreed to "explore the possibility" of a meeting, per the Post. Fast timeline: Zelensky on Tuesday suggested that some of the thorniest issues could be worked out in 10 days. "Security guarantees will probably be 'unpacked' by our partners, and more and more details will emerge," he said, per Reuters. "All of this will somehow be formalized on paper within the next week to 10 days." A meeting with Putin would presumably follow.