Along the Border, a 'Virtual Wall' Is Emerging on Both Sides

Posted Aug 24, 2025 2:10 PM CDT
Local police along the US-Mexico border are increasingly turning to AI-powered drones to track drug traffickers, seek out migrants trying to cross into the US, assist in emergencies, and compensate for staff shortages and reduced federal funding. While US officials have long used drones along the border, creating what they call a "virtual wall," the technology is now in the hands of even small local agencies, expanding the ongoing tech arms race with Mexican drug cartels, reports Axios.

  • The number of US agencies using drones has soared 150% since 2018, with most relying on them as "first responders" for emergencies. These high-tech drones can operate for hours, use thermal imaging for night searches, and quickly re-create accident scenes.

  • Arizona's Cochise County Sheriff's Office, for example, recently partnered with Canadian firm Draganfly to launch a drone program that uses AI to monitor the county's sprawling border, assist in search-and-rescue missions, and spot potential cartel activity. Police in Laredo, Texas, are rolling out drones that can follow vehicles, check if a suspect is armed, and even deliver Narcan to overdose victims. And in New Mexico, police and fire departments in Sunland Park already use drones to locate and help stranded migrants or hikers.
  • Meanwhile, drug cartels are flying thousands of drones into US airspace—primarily at night—to monitor law enforcement and smuggle drugs, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Some cartel-operated drones in Mexico have even dropped explosives on rivals, though not yet in the US. "They could do that tomorrow on our Border Patrol," national security expert Derek Maltz told Fox News earlier this month, per TNND.
  • Border Report recently noted that an average of 328 Mexican drones are coming within 500 meters of the border daily. In the six-month period from July 2024 through December, federal authorities logged some 60,000 such drone flights south of the border.

