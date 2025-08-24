Along the Border, a 'Virtual Wall' Is Emerging on Both Sides

Local police along the US-Mexico border are increasingly turning to AI-powered drones to track drug traffickers, seek out migrants trying to cross into the US, assist in emergencies, and compensate for staff shortages and reduced federal funding. While US officials have long used drones along the border, creating what they call a "virtual wall," the technology is now in the hands of even small local agencies, expanding the ongoing tech arms race with Mexican drug cartels, reports Axios.

The number of US agencies using drones has soared 150% since 2018, with most relying on them as "first responders" for emergencies. These high-tech drones can operate for hours, use thermal imaging for night searches, and quickly re-create accident scenes.