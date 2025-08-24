Rival Studios Concede Historic Weekend for Netflix

Netflix appears to have its first No. 1 box office title in the streaming company's 18-year history thanks to the sensation of KPop Demon Hunters. Rival studios on Sunday estimated the film led the field over the weekend with $16 million to $18 million in ticket sales. Distribution executives from three studios shared their estimates for the Netflix phenomenon on condition of anonymity because the streaming company has a policy of not reporting ticket sales, the AP reports.

Following a dominating few weeks as one of the most popular Netflix releases ever, the streamer put the film into 1,750 theaters for sing-along screenings Saturday and Sunday. Studios are able to accurately estimate ticket sales for all releases on Sunday morning, though the uncommon nature of the KPop Demon Hunters release means a wider variance. Some estimates were as high as $20 million. It amounted to a victory lap for KPop Demon Hunters, arguably the biggest hit of the summer and an ironic success for Netflix, whose emphasis on streaming, not theatrical release, upended the movie industry. Not all exhibitors went along. AMC, the largest theater chain in North America, declined to show the movie.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Weapons, $15.6 million. Freakier Friday, $9.2 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, $5.9 million. The Bad Guys 2, $5.1 million. Nobody 2, $3.7 million. Superman, $3.4 million. Honey Don't!, $3 million. The Naked Gun, $3 million. Jurassic World Rebirth, $2.1 million. Relay, $2 million.