Israel Strikes Yemen's Capital

Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's capital on Sunday, days after the Houthi rebels fired a missile toward Israel that its military described as the first cluster bomb the rebels had launched at it since 2023. The Iranian-backed Houthis said multiple areas across Sanaa were hit, while the Houthi-run health ministry said at least two people were killed and 35 others were wounded. The rebels' Al-Masirah satellite television reported a strike on an oil company, per the AP , and video on social media showed a fireball erupting there.

Israel's military said it struck the Asar and Hizaz power plants, calling them "a significant electricity supply facility for military activities," along with a military site where the presidential palace is located. Sanaa residents said they heard explosions close to a closed military academy and the presidential palace. They saw plumes of smoke near Sabeen Square, a central gathering place in the capital. Ahmed al-Mekhlafy said he felt the sheer force of the strikes. "The house was rocked, and the windows were shattered," he said by phone.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for over 22 months, saying they are attacking in solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza. Nasruddin Amer of the Houthi media office, posted on social media that "our military operations supporting Gaza won't stop, God willing, unless the aggression is stopped, and the siege is lifted." Yemen's rebel group is "learning the hard way that it will pay and is paying a heavy price for its aggression against the State of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in televised remarks.