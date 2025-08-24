Meet the 'Muslim Matchmakers' Helping Search for Love

Nura Maznavi got a kick out of learning that New York City Muslim mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani met his wife on Hinge. "It made me feel like less of a loser," Maznavi said about meeting her own husband online years ago, before apps like Hinge became a dating fixture for many. Mamdani's success on Hinge, as well as the existence of the Hulu show Muslim Matchmaker, provide a glimpse into some of the ways American Muslims meet their spouses, from the traditional to the contemporary, per the AP.

Many must navigate the quest for love and marriage while balancing their beliefs, devoutness levels, and diverse lifestyles. "We just wanted a realistic assessment of what's going on in the love space for Muslim Americans," said Yasmin Elhady, one of two matchmakers on the Hulu reality series, noting that "we do have unique challenges, but we also have very universal challenges."