Trump's New Target: 'Cashless Bail'

President Trump plans to use his executive-order power to try and end the practice of "cashless bail"—in which suspects are allowed to go free before trial without putting up any money. Coverage:

The orders: It appears that Trump will sign two related executive orders on Monday, reports Fox News, one for Washington, DC, and another for the states. Axios first reported on the DC order, and New York Post on the national one. Trump doesn't appear to have the authority to dictate state policies on bail, but the orders threaten to withhold federal funding from those that defy the order.

Rationale: "Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced," a White House memo states, per the Post.