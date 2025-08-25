Politics | bail Trump's New Target: 'Cashless Bail' President prepares to sign executive orders aimed at eliminating the practice By John Johnson Posted Aug 25, 2025 10:11 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks at The People's House museum, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Trump plans to use his executive-order power to try and end the practice of "cashless bail"—in which suspects are allowed to go free before trial without putting up any money. Coverage: The orders: It appears that Trump will sign two related executive orders on Monday, reports Fox News, one for Washington, DC, and another for the states. Axios first reported on the DC order, and New York Post on the national one. Trump doesn't appear to have the authority to dictate state policies on bail, but the orders threaten to withhold federal funding from those that defy the order. Rationale: "Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced," a White House memo states, per the Post. Where: Not all states allow cashless bail, notes the Hill. Illinois is one that does, while other states such as New York and New Jersey allow cashless bail under certain circumstances. DC began using the practice decades ago. Fact check: The president has previously asserted that "every place in the country where you have no cash bail is a disaster," adding: "Somebody murders somebody and they're out on no cash bail before the day is out." But a post at FactCheck.org finds that to be a "distortion." Typically, states still require cash bail for violent offenses. "And in the states where it is possible for a murder suspect to be freed pending trial without cash bail, per a judge's discretion, it is exceedingly rare." Read These Next Houston homeowner kills 2 men posing as police. Man murdered in Mississippi is a US-touring comedian. The internet's newest archetype has some telling characteristics. Drone wars at the border are picking up pace. Report an error