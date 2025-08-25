Trump Suggests Name Change for DoD

President Trump wants the Department of Defense to revert to using the name it had until he was 15 months old. On Monday, the president again raised the prospect of renaming the department the Department of War, NBC News reports. "Why are we 'Defense?' So it used to be called the Department of War, and it had a stronger sound."

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office with officials including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth standing behind him, said, "If you people want to, standing behind me, if you take a little vote, if you want to change it back to what it was when we used to win wars all the time, that's okay with me. Alright?"