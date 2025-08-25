Lil Nas X Faces 4 Felony Charges

Lil Nas X could be facing a long prison sentence after his bizarre night in Los Angeles last week. The 26-year-old rapper, who had stripped down to white briefs and cowboy boots at one point while walking down Ventura Boulevard late Thursday, was fully nude later on when he allegedly assaulted police officers, authorities say. According to LA Superior Court records, the rapper is being held without bail on three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, Variety reports.