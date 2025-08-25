Musk's xAI Suit Says OpenAI, Apple Stifle Their Rivals

Elon Musk's xAI has sued Apple and OpenAI, claiming the tech giants are teaming up to stifle competition in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence. The suit claims Apple gives OpenAI's ChatGPT a unique edge by allowing it to tap into millions of iPhone users' prompts and feedback—privileges xAI says aren't extended to rival chatbots, the Wall Street Journal reports. Musk's company argues this arrangement gives OpenAI a data-driven advantage and pushes other AI apps lower in App Store rankings .

According to the complaint, Apple and OpenAI are acting as "monopolists," locking out competitors like xAI's Grok chatbot and the X social media platform from the kind of exposure needed to scale up in the market. The lawsuit draws comparisons to the Justice Department's antitrust action against Google, in which exclusive deals for default search status on iPhones were found to suppress competition. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An OpenAI statement says: "This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment," per CNBC.

The case highlights the strategic importance of distribution deals as AI-driven products begin to reshape the tech landscape. Musk's legal challenge appears partly aimed at forcing Apple to reconsider how it prioritizes AI apps, per the Journal, potentially opening the door for xAI to gain more visibility.

The Verge posted the filing here.