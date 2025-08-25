Panel Wants Birthday Book, Client List From Epstein Estate

The House Oversight Committee on Monday issued a sweeping subpoena to the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, demanding to see any client lists the disgraced financier may have had, as well as a leather-bound "birthday book" reportedly put together by Ghislaine Maxwell and containing messages from high-profile associates. The subpoena, announced by Republican Chairman James Comer, is part of the panel's investigation into the federal sex-trafficking case involving Epstein, the Washington Post reports.

Comer also said that Alex Acosta will appear voluntarily for an interview on Sept. 19, per ABC News. The former US attorney for the Southern District of Florida and former secretary of the US Labor Department was found by the Justice Department to have exercised poor judgment in resolving a federal investigation into Epstein with a state-based plea agreement in 2008. Three former attorneys general—Alberto Gonzelez, Eric Holder, and Jeff Sessions—will provide "written declarations" instead of appearing in person. Comer said they plan to formally attest that they have no information on the Epstein case.

The subpoena covers nondisclosure agreements, contact details from Epstein's so-called Black Book of contacts and addresses covering from 1990 to his death in 2019, flight logs, and banking records. The panel also wants Epstein's will, per CNN. The Wall Street Journal reported that one of the greetings on the occasion of Epstein's 50th birthday was from Donald Trump, which the president has denied. The deadline for producing the documents is Sept. 8.