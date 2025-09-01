The Best Sports Flicks of All Time

Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull tops the list for Hollywood Reporter critics
Posted Sep 1, 2025 4:10 PM CDT
The Best Sports Flicks of All Time
This 1980 file photo shows Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta in a boxing scene from Martin Scorsese's film "Raging Bull."   (AP Photo, File)

Love sports? Consider yourself a cinephile? Whether you're one, the other, or both, the Hollywood Reporter thinks it's found the sports films you'll enjoy the most, asking a panel of six critics to rank their favorites from an original list of 100 or so titles. Baseball movies emerge on the "best" list most often, but Martin Scorsese's boxing epic, Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro, takes the No. 1 spot. The top 10:

  1. Raging Bull (1980)
  2. Hoop Dreams (1994)
  3. When We Were Kings (1996)
  4. Bull Durham (1988)
  5. OJ: Made in America (2016)
  6. Breaking Away (1979)
  7. Eight Men Out (1988)
  8. Rocky (1976)
  9. Bring It On (2000)
  10. The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962)
See what other movies made the top 25 here.

