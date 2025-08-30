Why Are More People Dying in Italy's Alps?

Italy's mountains have always lured hikers, but this summer the peaks have turned particularly perilous. More than 100 people have died in the country's mountains since June 1—with 83 of those deaths occurring between June 21 and July 23, per ExplorersWeb —according to the national mountain rescue agency, CNSAS. Officials who spoke with Outside point to a cocktail of driving factors: increased tourism, inexperienced hikers, and a dash of overconfidence.

Some experts cite climate change as a contributor: hotter lowlands are driving more people to vacation in the mountains, while melting permafrost and ice make the terrain riskier. Others blame the post-pandemic outdoor boom and social media, where alluring videos and photos help push tourists to crowded, technical trails. Increasing reliance on smartphones and internet advice—sometimes generated by AI—has also led hikers astray.

CNSAS chief Maurizio Dellantonio tells the magazine the number of rescue operations has also jumped, with teams running 20% more lifesaving missions compared to last year. The CNAS site tallied 12,063 rescue missions for 2024, with 466 deaths. Many of those rescues involve visitors ill-prepared for the challenges. Incidents range from climbers tackling peaks in tennis shoes to tourists wandering off-trail. "Too many are treating serious alpine trails with the same casual mindset they'd bring to a stroll in the park," says Dellantonio. Fatalities span all ages, but Italian men in their 50s and 60s are disproportionately represented. Rescuers urge visitors to plan carefully, dress for fast-changing weather (two climbers who were rescued in July suffered from hypothermia), and consider hiring a guide.