Trump Has Some Advice for Cracker Barrel

The logo change last week, which removed the barrel and "old-timer" Uncle Herschel, leaving just the words Cracker Barrel, was condemned by conservatives including Donald Trump Jr. and actor James Woods, who said he would never set foot in one of the chain's restaurants again, CNN reports. The chain said Monday that it "could have done a better job" telling customers about its rebrand but it is planning to keep the new logo. The company's stock price jumped more than 5% soon after Trump's Tuesday post, reports CNBC. In a post on X later Tuesday, the White House said, "Go woke, go broke" and shared an image of the old logo with the words America First replacing Cracker Barrel and Trump replacing Uncle Herschel.

