Trump Has Some Advice for Cracker Barrel

President Trump weighed on the Cracker Barrel logo controversy on Tuesday—and gave the company some advice.
- "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
- "They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity," Trump added. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was 'DEAD.' Good luck!"
The logo change last week, which removed the barrel and "old-timer" Uncle Herschel, leaving just the words Cracker Barrel, was condemned by conservatives including Donald Trump Jr. and actor James Woods, who said he would never set foot in one of the chain's restaurants again, CNN reports. The chain said Monday that it "could have done a better job" telling customers about its rebrand but it is planning to keep the new logo. The company's stock price jumped more than 5% soon after Trump's Tuesday post, reports CNBC. In a post on X later Tuesday, the White House said, "Go woke, go broke" and shared an image of the old logo with the words America First replacing Cracker Barrel and Trump replacing Uncle Herschel.