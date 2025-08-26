Transport Chief Inadvertently Reveals He Was Speeding

Turkey's transport minister has landed himself a hefty speeding fine after posting a video online of his own high-speed drive, inadvertently revealing he was breaking the law. The footage, intended to showcase a new highway, showed the minister traveling far above the legal limit. Abdulkadir Uraloglu, who oversees the nation's roads, uploaded a video on X showing himself cruising near Ankara, soundtracked by folk music and sound bites from President Erdogan. Several shots revealed his speedometer—he was clocking speeds up to 140 mph, well above Turkey's 85 mph limit.

Uraloglu later reposted the video and acknowledged the slip, admitting he had essentially turned himself in by posting the evidence, the Guardian reports. "I took to the wheel to check the Ankara-Nigde highway and unintentionally exceeded the speed limit for a short period. With the video I effectively denounced myself," he said. The penalty notice he shared confirmed his top speed and the resulting fine: 9,267 Turkish lira, around $225.

After the incident, the minister assured his followers that he'd be more cautious going forward. "Sticking to the speed limit is mandatory for everyone," he posted. Critics said the video raised questions about Uraloglu's judgment, Politico reports. "Dear Minister, I am genuinely curious," one social media user said. "Is there not even a single person in your team who would say, 'Dear Minister, it appears you exceeded the speed limit in this video; sharing it could cause problems?'"