The Best States for Women

Tuesday is Women's Equality Day, per the National Women's History Alliance, which notes that Aug. 16, 1920, is the day when the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was certified. In some states, the ladies are experiencing that gender parity big time, while it looks like other states need to play catch-up. WalletHub looked at data for all 50 states across 17 metrics in three main categories: workplace environment, including disparities in income, unemployment, and job security, among others; education and health (ie, disparities in math test scores, higher education attainment, and affordability of doctor visits); and political empowerment, which looks at imbalances in the shares of women in state legislatures (and other state-elected positions), as well as in Congress. The top and bottom 10: