Settlement Found Under the Sea Is 'Like a Time Capsule'

Below the dark blue waters of Denmark's Bay of Aarhus, archaeologists are searching for coastal settlements swallowed by rising sea levels more than 8,500 years ago. And this summer, divers descended about 26 feet below the waves close to Aarhus and collected evidence of a Stone Age settlement from the seabed, per the AP. It's all part of a $15.5 million, six-year international project to map parts of the seabed in the Baltic and North seas, funded by the EU and including researchers in Aarhus, as well as from the UK's University of Bradford and Germany's Lower Saxony Institute for Historical Coastal Research. The goal is to explore sunken northern European landscapes and uncover lost Mesolithic settlements as offshore wind farms and other sea infrastructure expand.