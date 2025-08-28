Teen Road Rage Victim Will Never Meet Her Baby

Louisiana officials are expressing outrage over a road rage shooting that killed a pregnant teenager and caused her baby to be delivered early. Katelynn Strate, 17, was a passenger in the car and seven months pregnant when she was struck in the head by a bullet fired by a driver in another vehicle on Sunday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. She was taken to hospital and placed on life support. A healthy baby girl was delivered by emergency cesarean section about 30 minutes after the attack, NOLA.com reports. Strate was taken off life support after an organ donation ceremony and died Tuesday evening. The sheriff's office says the baby is "doing well" in a neonatal intensive care unit.
"This is terrible. This poor infant is fighting for their life in the NICU while his or her mother is on life support. All because of road rage? There is no excuse," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a post on X Tuesday.
- Law enforcement said a man driving a silver truck and Strate's boyfriend, the driver of the SUV the teenager was riding in, were tailgating and "brake-checking" each other around 9am Sunday in Ponchatoula, about 50 miles north of New Orleans, the AP reports.
- Authorities said the truck's driver, Barry West, 54, shot one round into the SUV when it was in front of his vehicle. Police said he told them he believed the occupants of the SUV had shot at him first. Evidence, however, showed no shots were fired from the SUV and no weapon was found inside, the sheriff's office said.
- West was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and obstruction of justice. Tangipahoa Sheriff Gerald Sticker says what happened to Strate is inexcusable, WBRZ reports. "You've got a baby that doesn't have a mother, and you've got an individual that, at the very least, can't control his temper or his actions that will probably never see the light of day again," Sticker says. The sheriff says there have been reports on social media of other instances of West driving aggressively.
- A GoFundMe page for funeral expenses and baby expenses has raised more than $30,000, the New York Times reports. Family friend Katie Cancienne tells NOLA.com that Strate's mother is "devastated." "She just lost her baby and now she's a grandmother," Cancienne says.