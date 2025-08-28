Teen Road Rage Victim Will Never Meet Her Baby

Louisiana officials are expressing outrage over a road rage shooting that killed a pregnant teenager and caused her baby to be delivered early. Katelynn Strate, 17, was a passenger in the car and seven months pregnant when she was struck in the head by a bullet fired by a driver in another vehicle on Sunday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. She was taken to hospital and placed on life support. A healthy baby girl was delivered by emergency cesarean section about 30 minutes after the attack, NOLA.com reports. Strate was taken off life support after an organ donation ceremony and died Tuesday evening. The sheriff's office says the baby is "doing well" in a neonatal intensive care unit.