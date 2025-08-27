Trump's 50% Tariff Hike on India Goes Into Effect

President Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports to rates as high as 50% took effect on Wednesday, putting a major strain on US-India relations at a time when the two nations have been deepening strategic ties. The move, in part a response to India's continued purchases of Russian oil, piles an additional 25% tariff on a range of goods already subject to US duties, affecting sectors from textiles and jewelry to chemicals, furniture, and sporting goods, reports Reuters.
- The new tariffs are among the steepest imposed by the US, matching levels seen on imports from Brazil and China. The Indian government estimates the tariffs will affect close to $50 billion in exports, reports the AP.