Trump's 50% Tariff Hike on India Goes Into Effect

President Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports to rates as high as 50% took effect on Wednesday, putting a major strain on US-India relations at a time when the two nations have been deepening strategic ties. The move, in part a response to India's continued purchases of Russian oil, piles an additional 25% tariff on a range of goods already subject to US duties, affecting sectors from textiles and jewelry to chemicals, furniture, and sporting goods, reports Reuters.

The new tariffs are among the steepest imposed by the US, matching levels seen on imports from Brazil and China. The Indian government estimates the tariffs will affect close to $50 billion in exports, reports the AP.