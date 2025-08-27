Ukraine Will Allow Men 18-22 to Leave Country

Ukraine is loosening a wartime rule: Men ages 18 to 22 will soon be permitted to leave the country, overturning a travel ban that's been in place since Russia invaded in early 2022. That ban, which covered men from 18 to 60, was designed to maintain a robust pool of potential soldiers. Under the new regulation—which takes effect Thursday—men can travel abroad until they turn 23, leaving the country's draft age, which currently starts at 25, untouched, the New York Times reports.

The move is meant to let young Ukrainians pursue studies or opportunities abroad without feeling they must leave early to dodge conscription, officials said. "We want Ukrainians to maintain as many ties with Ukraine as possible," said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Western allies have pressed Ukraine to lower its draft age, pointing to manpower shortages. While some US lawmakers have called for the age to drop to 18, Ukraine has resisted, citing demographic realities: There are fewer men in their early 20s due to a post-Soviet birthrate slump. The rule had caused tension in Ukraine, with cases of males granted exemptions for a temporary stay abroad refusing to return, per the Financial Times.

The number of men sent away has caused concern. "Graduating classes were made up almost entirely of girls—universities were lacking male applicants," a member of parliament said. The impact on the military of the change isn't clear, per the New York Times. Some experts warn the move further shrinks the country's reserve pool, undermining efforts against a much larger Russian force. Others argue it could actually strengthen ties with Ukraine, as young men may return with valuable skills or contribute at home before reaching draft age.