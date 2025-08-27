Amish Woman Accused of Throwing Son, 4, Into Lake

A woman who told authorities she was testing her Amish faith when she threw her 4-year-old son into an Ohio lake was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated murder in the boy's death. Authorities said Ruth Miller, 40, of Millersburg, Ohio, told investigators she believed she was acting at the direction of God when her son Vincen died at Atwood Lake early Saturday, the AP reports. The lead investigator with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, Capt. Adam Fisher, said Wednesday that Ruth Miller repeatedly said in interviews with police that she threw the boy off the dock and into the water to give him to God. "It did not appear that the gravity of the situation had sunk in," Fisher said,