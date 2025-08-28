Suit Targets American Dream Mall for Flouting 'Blue Laws'

On any given Sunday, the massive American Dream shopping mall in New Jersey allows visitors to hit an indoor ski slope, surf an artificial wave, ride roller coasters, or shop for a new outfit at dozens of big-name retail stores. One of those things is a problem, argues a new lawsuit against the massive entertainment and retail complex in East Rutherford. American Dream, the suit from officials in nearby Paramus contends, is running afoul of a county law that has long prohibited the sale of nonessential items such as clothing, appliances, and furniture on Sundays. Such "blue laws" date back centuries and were originally rooted in religion. But modern proponents say they offer a welcome break for locals from traffic and noise, per the AP .

Officials in Paramus, a major shopping hub that boasts three large malls and miles of strip malls, say nearly every other retail store in the county is closed to shoppers on Sundays. That was originally the plan for American Dream when it opened in 2019—retail stores would close on Sunday, while the theme parks in the mall would remain open. But a report by NorthJersey.com in January says retailers there had also been opening their doors the extra day for nearly a year.

A statement from American Dream argued that Bergen County's blue laws don't apply to the complex, as it sits on state-owned property. "The lawsuit is a meritless political stunt driven by private competitors' interests," the statement says. But Paramus Mayor Christopher DiPiazza said that American Dream had "promised on record" it would follow the county's blue laws once it opened. Jim Tedesco, the executive of Bergen County, also named in the suit, said that American Dream's operators had "personally assured" him that they'd keep retailers shut on Sunday.

"They broke that promise," he said. "Their decision to operate retail on Sundays not only violates state statute, it gives them an unfair advantage over every other business in Bergen County that is following the law." The suit also names East Rutherford and the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. While most New Jersey counties no longer have blue laws, leaders in Bergen County have repeatedly resisted attempts to repeal them, and the measures—which do exempt some services, including grocery and drugstores—have been upheld by county voters.