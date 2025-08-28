Bill Belichick's Girlfriend, 24, Moves to Trademark 'Gold Digger'

Jordon Hudson, 24, is leaning into the spotlight surrounding her relationship with 73-year-old Bill Belichick by filing a trademark for the term "gold digger," People reports. The trademark, submitted by TCE Rights Management (which Hudson manages), covers jewelry and key chains, a move that appears to playfully address public speculation about her romance with the veteran football coach.

The couple first made headlines in 2023 after Belichick's breakup with longtime partner Linda Holliday. Their relationship has sparked plenty of conversation, especially after a tense exchange during a CBS News interview in April, during which Hudson refused to discuss how they met. Critics—including some of Belichick's friends and former players—have questioned the dynamic, noting that Hudson also acts as Belichick's publicist. They met in 2021, E! News reports.

Belichick, best known for his long stint with the New England Patriots, is set to start a new chapter as head coach at the University of North Carolina, with his debut game against TCU coming up on September 1. He described his new role as "a great opportunity" and praised the university and its players in a recent interview. It will be documented in an upcoming Hulu series.

Meanwhile, TCE Rights Management has also filed several other trademarks tied to Belichick's transition, including "Chapel Bill (Bill's Version)," "No Days Off (Bill's Version)," "Do Your Job (Bill's Version)," "All-Belichick Team," and "Belecast." The "Bill's Version" label could be a subtle nod to his recent split from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.