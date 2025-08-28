Outcry Follows Town's Proposed Phone Use Limit

In a bold bid to combat online addiction and sleepless nights, one Japanese town is urging its residents to limit leisurely smartphone use to just two hours a day. Toyoake, a city in the Aichi prefecture, is floating the proposal that would apply to everyone—kids, teens, and parents alike—with the goal to curb the rising tide of screen-induced health woes, both mental and physical. Mayor Masafumi Koki says the initiative aims to get folks thinking about their digital habits, especially as anecdotes pile up about residents glued to their phones when they should be catching Z's or bonding with family, per the Guardian .

The draft ordinance, under discussion in the municipal assembly, would take effect in October if approved, but it's strictly on the honor system—no smartphone police will show up if you overindulge, and there are no fines or penalties attached. Under the guidelines, those ages 6 to 12 are urged to put away their devices by 9pm, while everyone older is asked to power down after 10pm. Japan's young people reportedly average more than five hours online each weekday.

Unsurprisingly, the idea has sparked a backlash, with some criticizing it as an attack on individual freedom. Residents have bombarded town officials with complaints, and social media users argue the two-hour cap is impractical—barely enough time to stream a movie, let alone doomscroll. Mayor Koki counters that the limit is a suggestion and "an opportunity for families to think about and discuss the time they spend on smartphones." The limit would only apply outside of work and study, and watching a cooking or exercising video wouldn't count toward the two hours, the BBC reports.