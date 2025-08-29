Salmonella Outbreak in 12+ States Triggers Egg Recall

At least 95 people in more than a dozen states have been sickened since January in an outbreak of salmonella poisoning tied to recalled eggs, federal health officials said on Thursday. Country Eggs LLC of Lucerne Valley, California, has recalled its large brown cage-free "sunshine yolks" or "omega-3 golden yolks" eggs, and production has been suspended, reports the AP . The eggs were sold in cartons bearing the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Mishuo, and Nijiya Markets. Affected cartons contain the code CA-7695 and sell-by dates of July 1 through Sept. 18.

The outbreak has sickened people in at least 14 states, with illnesses beginning between Jan. 7 and July 25, the CDC said. Eighteen of those who fell ill were hospitalized. It's possible that many more people have been sickened and that eggs were distributed to additional states, the CDC noted. An investigation by the Food and Drug Administration based on where ill people reported buying or consuming eggs identified Country Eggs as a common supplier, officials said.

The eggs were sold to grocery stores and food service distributors. Consumers should check their refrigerators for recalled eggs and throw them away or return them to stores for a refund. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration, and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections, however, can be severe in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.