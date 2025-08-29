Key to Tesla's Huge Court Loss: A Hacker in Starbucks

Earlier this month, a Florida jury ordered Tesla to pay $243 million in a landmark verdict over a fatal Autopilot crash. Now the Washington Post has an extensive look at a crucial part of the plaintiffs' victory: a hacker uncovered the vehicle's electronic data from the crash, while in a Starbucks no less. The case centered on a 2019 collision in Key Largo, where a Tesla on Autopilot struck and killed 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon and left her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, seriously injured. For years, the crash data that could clarify what happened that night was nowhere to be found, with Tesla telling investigators it could not be located. But "for any reasonable person, it was obvious the data was there," the hacker who eventually found it—identified only by his X handle @greentheonly—tells the newspaper. The Post recounts the remarkable moment: