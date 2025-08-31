Before Strike, Iran Bodyguards Made a Fatal Mistake

Israel nearly wiped out the upper echelon of Iran's civilian and military command in one fell swoop thanks to a surprising vulnerability: bodyguards' mobile phones. As the New York Times explains, Israel dropped six bombs on an underground bunker in June where top Iranian officials—including President Masoud Pezeshkian—were meeting amid the nation's war with Israel. As it turned out, all of those inside the bunker survived, barely, by hand-digging an escape route through the rubble, according to the story. However, several guards stationed outside were killed.

"We know senior officials and commanders did not carry phones, but their interlocutors, security guards, and drivers had phones," Sasan Karimi, a former Iranian government official who is now a political analyst at Tehran University, tells the newspaper. "They did not take precautions seriously, and this is how most of them were traced." The June strike was just one part of a broader effort that, according to officials from both countries, saw Israel leverage both human operatives and advanced technology to infiltrate Iran's security networks. The full story explores both aspects of that strategy.